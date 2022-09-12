WKRG News 5 Weather Forecast

In the case of a weather event, we will push to the specific weather event story here.
Tonight’s Forecast
A few clouds lingering with lower humidity settling in.
Temperature: 65°
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Rain Chance: 0%
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.
Temperature: 86°
Winds: NE turning S 5-10 mph
Rain Chance: 0%
Tuesday Night’s Forecast (Sept. 14)
Crystal clear skies with light winds
Temperature: 63°
Winds: Light NE
Rain Chance: 0%
Weekend Forecast
Isolated showers, mainly during the afternoon.
Temperature: Lows in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s.
Winds: SE 5-10
Rain Chance: 20%
