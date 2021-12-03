WKRG News 5 Contests

WKRG Contests Happening Now

Remarkable Women:

WKRG and the Gulf Coast CW wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. You can nominate a remarkable woman in your life here.

Golden Apple Awards:

WKRG, along with our Golden Apple partners, is thrilled to honor local teachers who are making a difference in the classroom. We want to know about your teacher and what makes him or her so extraordinary. Nominate your teacher for the Golden Apple Award using this form. Starting on August 24, 2021, watch WKRG News 5 each Tuesday at 5pm to see which deserving teacher has been chosen to receive the Golden Apple Award.

The Golden Apple Award is a community partnership with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Riviera Utilities, Hembree Heating and Air Conditioning Incorporated, RH Radcliff Homes and WKRG News 5.

Smiles Behind the Shield:

They help us through our worst day, shield us through tragedy, and offer a helping hand when we least expect it. They are the Smiles Behind the Shield. WKRG News 5 and our partners want to recognize local first responders who have gone above the call of duty and made a difference in your life. Nominate a police officer, firefighter, or EMT for WKRG News 5’s Smiles Behind the Shield award. Watch WKRG at 6:00pm the last Thursday of every month to see who is the recipient of this award.

The Smiles Behind the Shield Award is a community partnership with Rich’s Car Wash, Benchmark Homes Group, USA Health University Hospital, and WKRG News 5.

Serving Those Who Serve:

Mobile-Pensacola, with more than 157,000 active and retired military personnel, has a rich history of military presence, from the Blue Angels to the USS Alabama.

WKRG News 5 is recognizing the Gulf Coast’s veterans, their families and their caretakers. These men and women served our country with pride, and we want to give back. This group crosses all social-economic lines and is diverse in geography, ethnicity and age.

Join WKRG News 5 as we honor our heroes each month. News 5 will highlight our selected military member during the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts on WKRG News 5 and in the 9 p.m. on WFNA Channel 55. Additional support of the program will air throughout the month to support our mission of bringing awareness to our heroes.

Nominate a hero of the month here.