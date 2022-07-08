MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At WKRG, we give students a chance to see what working in the journalism field is really like. From reporting to writing and everything in between, interns get hands-on experience through different job titles throughout the station.

During the Summer months of 2022, WKRG had 12 interns who studied at universities from around the country, including The University of Georgia, Virginia Tech and Valparaiso University.

Nicholas Herboso, a student from the University of South Alabama, is a meteorology intern here at WKRG.

“Interning in weather, I feel lucky because I get to come in and help them do their job and get their job done quicker,” said Herboso. “The past few days I’ve been just coming in, helping with the forecast, helping build their graphics and making their time as efficient as possible. What that does in turn for me, it makes it to where I am getting better at the skills we use here all the time.”

News interns are also able to fine-tune their reporter skills while on the job. Micah Leith, a student from Waynesburg University, has worked with reporters, producers, and directors.

“I’ve just gotten better at basically everything related to broadcast and news,” said Leith. “I feel like I’ve really grown a lot, whether its editing, interviewing, shooting, basically every aspect of that.”

Another meteorology intern, Bella Pittman, a student Valparaiso University, said she really enjoys the freedom she has while at the station.

“[My favorite part] is the freedom of it,” Pittman said. “There’s not like a strict schedule, you can come in whenever you want, you have opportunities to see everything even the late nights and early mornings, it’s just a freedom to come and learn as you please,” said Pittman.

Who should intern at WKRG?

The program is a great fit for students who aspire to careers in News/Journalism (multi-media journalists, producers, videographers, reporters, anchors, etc.), Weather (on-camera Meteorologists, weather producers), and Production (newscast and live program directors, audio operators, graphics creators & operators, video editors, etc.), and other disciplines.



It might also be a good fit for students who aspire to careers which interact with editorial professionals or careers in content marketing, public relations, marketing, and promotions.

Students majoring in fields of study including Journalism, Broadcasting, Digital Content, Meteorology/Atmospheric Sciences, English, Creative Writing, Literature, Pre-Law, Political Science, and Criminal Justice are encouraged to apply.

This article was written by Summer Poole. Poole was a WKRG News 5 intern in the Fall of 2021. She joined WKRG as a full-time digital producer in December 2021.