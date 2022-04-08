MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, some local high school students are learning an eye-opening message about distracted driving. A woman who almost died in a car accident thirteen years ago says it was her fault, and now she is suffering the consequences. Molly Welch is sharing her powerful message. She came to McGill-Toolen High School to share her story with the students.

When Welch was a student at Auburn University, she was got in a head-on collision after taking her eyes off the road. She reached down to grab something and collided with a pick-up truck. She suffered a traumatic brain injury. Welch spent months in a coma and the last 13 years in therapy. Now, this soft-spoken woman wants to send a loud message that seconds matter. Welch has started a non-profit organization called, ” A Second Later.” She goes around the country teaching students about the dangers of distracted driving.

“It means all it takes is a second. Your life can change instantly,” Welch said.

McGill-Toolen students were captivated as she spoke to a gym full of students. Welch has a brace on her leg that helps her stand up.

“The fact she could get up in front of these teenagers and talk about a problem that was relevant to her and to us was inspiring,” Student, Mallory Giardina said.

“I took away the significance of paying attention when you are driving because it could cause harm to you and also someone else. You could change your life completely,” Student Princess Jackson said.

“I don’t text and drive. What I really took away is, ‘Don’t take anything for granted. Anything can change in a matter of seconds,'” Student, Alex Heim said.

Welch says she hopes that sharing her difficult story will encourage the students to think before they take their eyes off the road. If you would like to learn more about her non-profit agency, A Second Later, click here.