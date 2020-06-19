What’s Working: Woman who looked like ‘Zombie Girl’ pleads for others to give blood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next Wednesday, WKRG News 5 will be partnering with Lifesouth to host a Summer Blood Drive.

The drive will take place at WKRG’s studio parking lot. The event will take place on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who participates will have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Other free gifts will also be provided.

Chrissie Hines of Baldwin County suffers from a rare autoimmune disorder. She says last year, she looked in the mirror and looked like “Zombie Girl.” She went to the hospital and was given several pints of blood. Unfortunately, the situation repeated itself and she had to have another blood transfusion later in the year. As a regular blood donor her entire life, she never thought she would be the one to need blood. She hopes others give step up.

“It’s not hard to do. It doesn’t take a long time. We really need people to come out and give blood,” Hines said.

Angela Williams with Lifesouth says the need for blood is always great during the summer, but Covid 19 has made things even more difficult.

“One donation saves three lives in the community, so we really need you to come out,” Williams said.

Everyone who donates blood through LifeSouth will receive a Free Antibody Test for Covid 19. The results will be given to the donor in five to seven days.

LATEST STORIES