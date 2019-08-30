What’s Working: “Which Wich” owner has special reason for choosing Mobile location

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At “Which Wich” sandwich shop on Springhill Avenue in midtown Mobile, customers choose which sandwich they want, but for the Martin family, “which” location to open the franchise came to them because of their son, now 15-month-old Emerson. He’s a big boy now, but he was born much sooner than expected. Emerson came ten weeks early and spent over two months in the NICU at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. The Martins are forever grateful for the care Emerson received there.

Jimmy and Kristin Martin spent days and nights visiting Emerson in the NICU, and it’s that time spent in Midtown Mobile, that led to Jimmy’s decision to open “Which Wich” at the corner of Springhill Avenue and Kenneth Street. It’s located blocks from two hospitals.

“There were limited options for us to pick something up either on our way there or on our way home,” Martin said.

“It all made sense, our experience with the NICU, where the location was,” Kristin Martin added.

“Which Wich” opened its doors earlier this month, and has been flooded with customers. Martin says he often sees nurses and doctors who took care of Emerson come through the doors. He also brings food up to the NICU at night whenever he can. The Martins can’t speak enough words about how the NICU staff became family.

“Those nurses in the NICU, you bond with them, they not only take care of the child, they take care of the parents,” Kristin Martin said.

Things are going well for the Martin Family. The restaurant is staying busy and most importantly, Emerson is doing very well. He is meeting all his milestones.

“He is close to walking, he is active and playing. His demeanor is extremely happy,” Jimmy said.

The Martins believe that everything in life happens for a reason. They feel like their decision to open the restaurant was guided by some “divine intervention.”

Which Wich is located at 1753 Springhill Avenue.