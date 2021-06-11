What’s Working: Veteran’s group helping to feed families

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A non-profit group that helps veterans is taking on another cause. Veteran’s Closet on St. Stephen’s Road in Whistler is helping feed children this summer. Many children have difficulty finding food when school isn’t in session. The Mobile County Public School System provides two meals a day for children during the school year. There are also pick-up locations during the summer.

Veteran’s Closet is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast and providing meals once or twice a week. Families come and pick up meals. Executive Director, Lena Payton Webb, says veterans know how to step up when there is a need.

“No child should be hungry during the summer, or any time for that matter. With the little we have, we are able to give back to the community and the children in this community. It’s in our hearts to help other people. This is easy for us to donate a little time and resources,” Webb said.

Veteran’s Closet is offering meals on Thursdays but may expand to Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call (888) 213-8505.