MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– In tonight’s What’s Working, a public art project is bringing people together from all parts of the area. The project is being put on by the Mobile United organization, whose goal is to bring the community together. They are inviting the public to take part tomorrow.

St. Paul’s students taking part in the Unity Project

Here is a description from Mobile United about the art project taking place tomorrow at Isom Clemons Civil Rights Park.

“UNITY is an interactive, public art project that highlights how beautiful the interaction of our communal differences and similarities can truly be. The circular arrangement of 32 poles currently stands in the Isom Clemons Civil Rights Park. Each pole will be labeled with an identifier: for example, ‘I’m a parent,’ ‘I speak English as a Second Language,’ ‘I identify as LGBTQ,’ ‘I am…’ With yarn, participants tie to each pole that they identify with and a canopy of interconnectedness forms as more people participate. We welcomed the public to the inaugural event in November 2021 and are bringing it back this Mardi Gras season to give people another reason to celebrate the uniqueness that is Mobile.” Mobile United

Brittany Gagliano with Mobile United said it’s very interesting to see the yarn strings come together to form a web in the sky.

“We are are all so different and so unique. Our community is unique, as the canopy of yarn created above. That is what makes our community what it is. That is what unites us. It’s like little pieces of everyone coming together,” said Gagliano.

Barton Academy Student, Lola Stiell

If you would like to take part in the Unity Project, it’s this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 Dr. MLK, Jr. Avenue.

Mobile United is celebrating 50 years in the Mobile community. The organization includes programs like Leadership Mobile, Youth Leadership Mobile and Connect Mobile. To learn more, click here.