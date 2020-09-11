What’s Working: Two women creating memorable parties for underprivileged children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women in our community are trying to make birthdays extra special for children along the Gulf Coast. They are starting a non-profit here, called Box of Balloons. Box of Balloons started in Wisconsin, but they are bringing the first chapter here to the Gulf Coast.

Box of Balloons creates birthday boxes for children in need. These children are referred to the organization through school counselors or social workers. The children are in homes where they may not get to experience the joy of a birthday party.

Elizabeth Heidal heard about the organization and wanted to bring a chapter to Mobile. She enlisted the help of her friend, Lindsey Stiegler. Stiegler owns Soiree Signatures, a local invitation, calligraphy, and party supply boutique in Mobile. Both of these ladies love to entertain, so the organization was a perfect fit.

“My birthdays were always so special, and I thought this would be a good way to give back to kids who might never have a party,” Heidal said.

Each box costs about $100 to assemble. Each one is decorated according to the theme the child chooses. Each one has a dozen cupcakes, a game, decorations, and a gift. Volunteers give the box to the parent, so the party looks like it was thrown by the child’s parent.

Heidal and Stiegler are looking for volunteers to donate birthday items for boxes, or to assemble one. This non-profit activity is perfect for families, girl scout troops, even offices to be a part of.

If you have supplies such as plates, cups, or new party decorations, you can drop them off at Soiree Signatures at 24N Florida Street or on 8 1/2 Bancroft Street in Fairhope.

To learn more about box of balloons, click here.

