What’s Working: Theater group treated to virtual workshop with Broadway actor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coronavirus may have shut down theaters, but as it is said in showbiz, “The Show Must Go On!” Students at Mobile’s Sunnyside Theater in Mobile were treated to an afternoon online with Broadway and Tony-nominated actor, Gavin Lee. Lee had starring roles in “Mary Poppins” and in “Spongebob: The Musical.” He came to Mobile last summer to teach an acting workshop, but this week, via the Zoom app, Lee connected with Sunnyside’s Competition team once again.

Students on the Zoom App asked Lee questions like, “How do you remember your lines,” or What’s your favorite role that you have played.”

Director Chris Paragone says it was an “awesome experience” for his students. Paragone plans virtual workshops every week during this pandemic. There is a surprise guest next week who also has performed on broadway. If your child is interested in taking part in the Zoom workshop, call Chris at (251)510-1808 or send him an email at chris.paragone@mindspring.com.

