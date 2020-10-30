What’s Working: The 2020 Great Goose Chase

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Canadian goose led volunteers on a wild goose chase last weekend at the Fairhope Beach near the Big Pier. Skipper, the goose, had a fishing line around this ankle. It took volunteers days to catch him.

Three people vacationing in Fairhope jumped in to help. Farah Davis was on her way to Mexico. She heard about Skipper’s plight on Facebook.

“I had this idea the day before to grab a hanger to put it on a pole and snag the fishing line that was holding the legs together,” Davis said. Her idea worked!

Volunteers Kelley and Nick Russos own a farm and some geese near Tampa. They, too, heard about the goose and tried to help for several days.

“The fishing line was tight. It was indented around his ankes. It pretty tight, and it was going to cut off circulation and through her skin and lose her feet,” Kelley Russos said.

All three of the volunteers, along with Meteorolgist John Oldshue, worked together to finally capture Skipper last weekend.

“The whole flock is gone, so I think they were waiting for the him to be freed so they could go somewhere else,” Davis added.

The Great Goose Chase of 2020 came to an end, thanks to those who wanted to make sure the animal was free again.

