MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a large donation of car seats this week at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. It was part of a teenager’s Youth leadership Mobile Project. 17-year-old student, Cooper Hamilton, completed the project in honor of his mother who passed away four months ago. The McGill-Toolen Student was determined to keep her memory alive.

Robin Hamilton passed away in October 2021. She is pictured here with her son, Cooper.

Hamilton and his mother, Robin, came up with the idea last summer for his Youth Leadership Mobile Project. Robin worked as a social worker at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. She explained the predicament many families face. She told him that because many families have premature babies, they aren’t prepared to purchase a car seat so soon. Many of them can’t afford car seats. Cooper loved the idea of collecting car seats for his project. His goal was 25 car seats, but he ended up collecting $10,000, enough to purchase 100!

“I was shocked to get that many,” said Hamilton.

Just as Cooper was working on the project this past fall, tragedy struck. His mother, Robin, unexpectedly died of complications from diabetes in October of 2021. Just days before her death, Cooper’s father said the two were still working on the project from her hospital bed.

“Cooper and her…he had his little paper out. Even when she was dying in the hospital, she was always about thinking of other people,” said Bill Hamilton.

Cooper raised $10,000 to purchase car seats for families who do not have one.

As hard as her death has been on the Hamilton family, Cooper soldiered on, wanting to complete the project. He decided to do the whole thing in memory of her.

This week, Cooper dropped off car seats and a $10,000 check to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Many of Robin’s co-workers were there, as he presented the check. No one had a dry eye. WKRG could see that Robin was loved at the hospital.

Cooper presented the check to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital this week. His late mother’s former co-workers were in attendance.

“It’s unbelievable the lives she is continuing to touch through her child. It’s amazing,” said NICU Parent Educator, Courtney Thomson.

Cooper said he’s thankful for all the people who donated car seats and money, and he believes his mom would be proud.

“I think she would be proud of me. I don’t think she would have thought I would get 100 car seats,” said Cooper.

With tears in his eyes, Cooper’s father said, “She is smiling down from heaven. This is a good day.”

The car seats will be distributed to families on an as-needed basis.