What’s Working: Team River Runner back in action tomorrow

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– In tonight’s What’s Working, a local organization that provides an outlet for veterans is back in action, after taking a break from the coronavirus.

Team River Runner South Alabama takes veterans and their families kayaking free of charge.

Team River Runner hasn’t had a “paddle” with veterans since the coronavirus pandemic. Their first one in months is planned for tomorrow, Saturday, June 5.

Team River Runner provides kayaks for vets and their families. First, they go through training in a pool, then they can go out on the open water with the group. The kayaks are sometimes adapted for each veteran if he or she has a disability. Some of the vets had to have a limb amputated after combat.

Army Veteran Patrick Peterson enjoys kayaking with Team River Runner. He is paralyzed from the waist down, and the team has adapted a kayak just for him. It sits him higher up and has pontoons on the side to help him with balance since he can’t use his legs.

“It’s tranquility, peace of mind, my own kayak, my own island. I can explore what I want. We can overlook our injuries. See each other as equals.” Army Veteran Patrick Peterson

The organization is national, but Army Veteran, Tonya Butler brought a local chapter to Mobile. She says the goal of the group is to “put butts in the water.” She goes onto say, “we want to help veterans on their path of healing through paddle sports.” She says that coronavirus has been very isolating for the veterans because many of them have PTSD and haven’t left their homes.

“Anytime we are apart from each other, its hard to get people out of their house. They need to know they are safe with us, to not be afraid and dust the cobwebs off.” Army Veteran, Tonya Butler

She said she is looking forward to getting the veterans together again.”Some of us just need this connection because for some of us, this is our family, and this is all we have.”

Team River Runner has kayaking trips planned for once or twice a month. It is free for veterans and their families to participate. To learn more, click here.

