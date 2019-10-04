What’s Working: Teachers help students learn English language

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — This is Hispanic Heritage Month and tonight we are featuring two women who brought their Hispanic heritage to Baldwin County. They teach at Foley Elementary. They are helping students feel right at home while easing them into the English language.

Teacher Elena Smith helps students navigate the difficult world of the English language as an ESL (English as a second language) teacher. Elena can relate these children because she’s been right where they are, having moved to Foley in the first grade in the 1970s.

“Before I started school at Foley Elementary, my parents were migrant workers,” Smith said.

Teacher’s aid, Lais Reaves, can relate too. She came to the United States from Brazil when she was 14. Since she spoke Portuguese, she had to learn Spanish and English. It was a challenge.

“I cried my first week of school so when the students come in crying and the teachers I didn’t know why they are crying. I know! I can relate,” Reaves said.

The transition to an all English world is a difficult one for these students and a challenge for the school system. Principal Dr. Michelle Moore says one-third of Foley Elementary is Hispanic.

“When I say we are one-third Hispanic, that ends up being probably 450 kids, and so you can imagine the need that is here. That number has grown every year for the past 5 years,” Moore said.

Teachers are proud of how quickly the students learn the language.

“I see where they have started and see the progress they have made. It’s really fulfilling,” Reaves said.

“I know what they are going through. I know they have lots to offer. They just need time to learn the language and that’s where I come in, Smith said.

The students are little sponges and are becoming bilingual thanks to these dedicated teachers.