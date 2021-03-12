What’s Working: Teacher uses five-year-old hamburger for fast food lesson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a Murphy High School teacher is teaching a lesson about eating fast food. She conducted an experiment using a fast-food hamburger. International Baccalaureate (IB) Health and Science Teacher, Rebecca Mullins, put a hamburger in a mason jar five years ago. Now, five years later, her IB students are surprised about what has happened to it.
The bottom line is, the hamburger hasn’t changed much. The hamburger, named “Mac,” was placed in a jar five years ago. His original jar broke, so he’s in a different jar now. The jar is NOT vacuum packed. You can actually smell the hamburger inside. The burger still looks like a burger.
“It’s still a solid burger with discernible features with ketchup and lettuce, and onion,” Mullins said. “Meat should not remain intact, in a jar or a ziplock for five years and still be discernible as meat.”
Her students are surprised at the results of the experiment.
“It’s weird that you would put a burger in a jar, and you don’t see a lot of changes. You would think that as a burger, being stuck in a jar it would change shape,” Caitlyn Mccants said.
“It makes me second guess when I go to a fast-food place that is something I probably wouldn’t want to do,” student Sean Givens said.
Mullins says her goal is to teach students how to make healthy choices.
“If I can get then to think for one minute about what they are putting into their bodies, hopefully, that will transcend into their homes. It’s always nice to go and splurge. We all enjoy a treat, it should not be something we consume on a daily basis.”
McDonalds has responded to experients like this with this statement.
In the right environment, our burgers, like most other foods, could decompose.
But, in order to decompose, you need certain conditions – specifically moisture. Without sufficient moisture – either in the food itself or the environment – bacteria and mold may not grow and therefore, decomposition is unlikely. So if food is or becomes dry enough, it is unlikely to grow mold or bacteria or decompose. Food prepared at home that is left to dehydrate could see similar results. Look closely, the burgers you are seeing are likely dried out and dehydrated, and by no means “the same as the day they were purchased.”
The reality is that our burgers are made only with 100% USDA inspected beef. There are no preservatives or fillers in our patties and the only thing ever added is a touch of salt and pepper on the grill.McDonalds