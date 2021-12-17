What’s Working: Tanners Pecans shelling out deliciousness this holiday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a longtime Mobile sweet shop is going strong despite dealing with challenges this holiday season. One of the biggest challenges — a shortage of pecans. Tanners Pecans on Springdale Boulevard say business is strong, and they are overcoming those challenges.

Owner Josh Ray took over in October and says they have been cranking out pecans and candies. He says the pecan crop is not as good this year, so they are limited on the number of chopped nuts they have for sale. Fortunately, they have made all their candies, pecans, and fudge for customers. He says people are excited to taste their favorite sweets.

“People want to get out and do stuff. They want to get out and shop. They want to buy this candy. They want it because they might have missed it last year,” Ray said.

Ray says they have also dealt with a chocolate shortage (cocoa). Despite that, they, fortunately, have enough inventory for people to pick up their favorite pecans, candy, or pecan pie.

Customers like Layota Gamble say it’s her go-to place for gifts.

“I have been coming and gifting these for people, and they like them. I figured they would like it because I liked it,” Gamble said.

WKRG News 5 found out about an amazing act of kindness when we were filming this story. One of the items they sell in the store is a 3.5-foot giant chocolate Santa. Ray left today to drive it to Kansas to a boy with Autism. Click here to read why he chose to drive it himself.