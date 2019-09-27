What’s Working: Swim coach determined to teach life-saving skill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, we are focusing on a free swim program that was started by a coach in Mobile with a passion for teaching children how to swim. Coach Tyler Kearns started the Water Safety Program this summer, through the City of Mobile Swim Association.

“Every time I see something in the paper or read something online about a kid drowning, it shakes you to the core, because it is so preventable. If they are given the opportunity, regardless of race, color, or gender, to learn how to do it, drowning is preventable,” Kearns said.

Kearns invited kids from the Girls and Boys Club to attend a Water Safety Day this summer. Each child was then invited to attend two weeks of free swim lessons. The lessons are continuing throughout the Fall. Audra Harper is bringing her six-year-old daughter, Natalie, to lessons.

“I didn’t learn until I was 27. I don’t want her to wait until she’s 27 to learn. I am adamant about doing what it takes to teach her to swim,” Harper said.

Kearns is working in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club to invite children into the program. He is also working with the school system to find children who might not otherwise have the means to attend swim lessons.

“Every kid needs to take swim lessons. Regardless of how much they swim in the summer, they need swim lessons. It’s a lifesaving skill,” Kearns said.

If you are interested in learning more about the free swim lessons, click here for a link to the City of Mobile Swim Association (CMSA).

