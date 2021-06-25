What’s Working: Summer Robotics program teaching creativity, innovation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a summer camp in Mobile is preventing the summer slide. The students are taking a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) course in Robotics. The students attend summer day camp at the Dumas Wesley Center in Mobile.

Dumas Wesley provides summer camps and after-school activities for low-income families. The Center has partnered with the Alabama School of Math and Science to provide the opportunity for students to take Robotics. Senior, Sam Graham, agreed to teach the seven-week course.

“This was great opportunity to teach what I learned and loved, and pass it on to someone else, ” Graham said.

Graham added that the students, ages 6-15, were incredible curious and very bright.

“These kids are some of the most creative out-of-the-box thinkers have I have seen. They are coming up with solutions I never would have thought of. It’s incredible to see how smart they are.”

Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Center says they are trying to emphasize learning new technology through their programs.

“We really strive to get the kids to be innovative, and creative. This brings out team building and self-confidence. They are enjoying Samuel in the Robotics Program,” Hendee said.

Graham will help the students add motors to their robots next week, and then they will race them.

“Mine is gonna go super fast, past everybody,” student Brailei Armstrong said.