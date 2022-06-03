MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a Mobile hair stylist has weathered the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic in a creative way.

Cecelia Heyer’s hair business, Pure Beauty, is now on wheels. Heyer has gone from a brick-and-mortar building to a camper outside her midtown Mobile home on Dauphin Street. She now calls it her Pure Beauty Pamper Camper.

Heyer decided to make a change after COVID-19 shut down the hair business.

“My business was thriving. We went from being open to literally being shut down, and to you will be fined $500 if you walk in your business,” said Heyer.

Heyer said she was able to open her Pamper Camper after Governor Ivey signed a law allowing salons-on-wheels that didn’t require a brick-and-mortar location. She knew having her own camper would be convenient and offer a safe, private location for her clients.

“People were fearful before to be in a large place. Now, people have started calling back. I am busier now than I was before Covid hit, as a matter of fact. It is wonderful. I never envisioned working out of my back door, but I can’t imagine anything else,” said Heyer.

The Pure Beauty Pamper Camper offers a variety of services, including hair, nails, waxing and facials.

To contact Heyer, call 251-459-4369.