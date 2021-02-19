What’s Working: Students making prosthetic limbs for amputees

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, one of the coolest programs we’ve seen at a local school! Students at Chickasaw Middle/High School are making prosthetic limbs for amputees in Honduras. It’s called the Prosthetic Project.

Manufacturing teacher, Brian Copes, brought the Prosthetic Project to CHS this year. It’s actually part of an after-school club called Lifechangers. The children make the prosthetics with a 3D printer. They have made nine legs so far.

“This project is not just about building my students, but building my students as they are changing people’s lives. What I am trying to teach them is critical thinking and problem solving which goes in different directions. If they choose to pursue a career in engineering, they are set up for it really nice.” Copes said.

Students like Benjamin Cruz describe the prosthetic project as an amazing opportunity. He also says the project is personal to him.

“My family is Honduran. I have heard experiences that I would never want to go through. Seeing how I can help a person, even one person, it’s beautiful really,” Cruz said.

The students hope to travel to Honduras once Covid restrictions are lifted.

Elizabeth Nelson, the Career Coach with Chickasaw City Schools, sent WKRG more information about the Prosthetic Project. Read it in its entirety to learn how the project is providing the students with many opportunities.