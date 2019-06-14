What’s Working: Students jamming at Rock Band Camp

In tonight’s What’s Working, school may be out for summer, but some local students have entered the ‘School of Rock.’ They are taking part in Rock Band Camp at Full Scale of Music in Mobile. It’s located at 63 Midtown Park East.

The camp is for kids who are as young as 5, or old as teenagers. The idea is that the kids learn enough rock songs to put on a concert for their families at the end of the week. Many of the students are exposed to instruments they have never played before. Teacher Daniel Driskoll says it’s amazing what the children can accomplish. He says he feels like actor Jack Black in the movie, “School of Rock.”

“I tell them to put your hands here and play this cord. Sometimes they remember it, and they do it just like that. Yes, it’s a real band with a real lead singer, a drummer and a concert and everything,” Driskoll said.

Teenager Zack Kuehn has been coming to Rock Band Camp since he was in fifth grade. He plays the saxophone in his high school band but plays the guitar at Rock Band Camp. He describes camp as the “highlight” of his summer. He has buddies who come in town from other states just to come to Rock Band Camp. This group of guys sounds like a professional band.

“I love playing music with other people who love playing the same kind of music. It’s not easy to get that opportunity with other bands,” Kuehn said.

The younger children have also had a great time at Rock Band Camp. They get to experience what it feels like to be a rock star even if only for the week. They switch up instruments for each song. Six-year-old Madison Chestnut has had a blast learning new music.

“It’s super. I would give it one million billion times of fun,” Chestnut says.

There are two more sessions of Rock Band Camp this summer. The half-day option is for younger children. The big kids go for a full day. For a full list of music camps, click here.