What’s Working: Students’ Glass Pumpkins are a “hot” item for sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Fall, y’all, and time for The University of South Alabama Glass Art Program’s second annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser.

Students and faculty created more than 500 handmade, glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the fall season, and they’re selling them for $15 to $100 apiece. The glass pumpkin patch sale is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glass Art Building on campus.

WKRG stopped by the Hot Shop, as students were preparing for the sale. Creating hundreds of pumpkins is a lot of work. The pumpkins are all shapes, sizes, and colors. The bigger the pumpkin, usually the more experienced the student. Each student finds ways to be creative by making the stems curly or straight.

“We have 20 students involved, and they are all putting their personal touch. The process involves timing, the amount of glass you gather, how hot or cold your work it, and whose bringing your stem. That stem is made by another student, so two students are involved in making each one,” Professor Matthew Patterson said.

“There are many steps. The creativity is endless. You can do whatever you want,” Student, Emily Smith said.

“The closest other Hot Shop is Orange Beach and Pensacola. We are the only glass artists in the area, and we are remarkably lucky to have this program,” student Nick Noble said.

The sale is open to the public on Oct. 22. Enter USA at William and Mary Drive (sign #7) off of University Boulevard. The Arts buildings are straight ahead.

Proceeds will go to help find the expensive equipment that runs in the Hot Shop. Also, students will receive a portion of the sales from their individual pieces.