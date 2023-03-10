MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– A local businessman wants to spice up your life in the kitchen. He has created his own brand of spices called Southern Spices. Marcus Oaks started the brand four years ago and says it’s taken off. He says he wants to make cooking exciting by adding flavor.

Oaks said it took him a year of research to come up with his fifteen blends of herbs and spices.

“It took a lot of research, a lot of back and forth, experimentation, going through a whole year of just experimenting to get ingredients right before you put anything on the table,” Oaks said.

Oaks started cooking as a child. He came from a family of six children. His mom made sure that the kids knew their way around the kitchen.

“I used to always fight over putting the meat tenderizer on the chicken and the pork chops,” Oaks said. “I would not allow anyone else to do that job but me.”

Oaks’s wife, Stephanie Shepard-Oaks, is the company administrator and Marcus’ biggest supporter. She says he is the best cook she knows. She knew he would be successful with his line of spices.

“He is the brain behind all of this,” Stephanie said. “I am just kinda like, ‘Go, Go, Go!’ Whatever he wants to do, I am at arms reach for whatever he needs.”

After a year of research in his test kitchen, Oaks says he started his brand with only about $600 in his pocket. Now he says his products are in 86 stores across the Southeast.

“You are going to be very, very pleased with the flavor,” Oaks said. “If you love flavor, you are going to love Southern Spices because it is based on flavor, not salt.”

He hopes his spices bring families together around the dinner table, enjoying a delicious and flavorful meal.

