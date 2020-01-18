What’s Working: “Shooting 2 Change” perception of autism

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, an exciting event is happening across the state a week from tonight, on January 24. It’s called “Shooting 2 Change.” The event is a basketball game that was created to spread autism acceptance through athletics.

Members of Saraland High School’s basketball team will take part in “Shooting 2 Change.” Next Friday night’s game vs. Bayside will be dedicated to increasing awareness about an Autism diagnosis.

Saraland schools have a service Club called “Project Outreach.” Its goal is to create relationships between individuals with disabilities and their typical peers. Typical students in the club spend a half-hour per week interacting with the special needs kids. Project Outreach puts on “Shooting 2 Change.”

Members of Saraland High School’s basketball team regularly visit special needs kids at Saraland Elementary School. News 5 was there as they were promoting “Shooting 2 Change,” and reading and playing basketball with the kids.

“It’s amazing. They are so energetic. I love being with them. They are so interested in what I am saying. They ask great questions. It’s a great thing to do,” Senior, Jaydon Mathis said.

They are really energetic, and I love to see it when I put a smile on their face, ” Player, Pete Claunch said.

Special needs teacher, Scott Parks, is one of the founders of “Shooting 2 Change.” He says he anticipates a packed gymnasium next Friday night. He says members of Project Outreach will do a half-time dance with their special needs friends.

“It’s all about relationships. We are not trying to serve students with special needs. We are trying to create friendships and create kindness between them all,” Parks said.

“Shooting 2 Change” events will take place all over the state of Alabama the week of January 20th.

