What’s Working: She’s an Eagle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a big first for the Boy Scouts organization in our area. The newest Eagle Scout may look different from the rest, but “she” has earned the rank just like the rest of the boys in the program. Catie Simpson just became the first female Eagle Scout in the Mobile Area Council Boy Scouts of America. She is the 5th female to achieve the rank in Alabama.

Becoming an Eagle Scout is all in the family for high school senior, Catie Simpson. Her father and brother are both Eagle Scouts. When females were invited into the highest ranks of scouting last year, Simpson decided to go for the rank of Eagle. She put in 215 hours of community service to earn all of her badges. For her final project, she constructed bat houses at Bellingrath Gardens.

“It’s important that you try something and you realize, ‘Hey, I like this!’ before you say ‘Umm that is for boys, or a girl can’t do that.’ At the end of the day, does it matter if you are a girl or a boy?” Simpson said.

“She may be the first, but she will not be the last,” Catie’s father, Charlie, added.

The Executive Director of the Mobile Area Council Boy Scouts of America, William Bryant, said Simpson is an exceptional young lady who completed her Eagle Scout ranking in near-record time. He said she didn’t expect any special treatment because she is female. He says she “earned” every accolade that she has received.

“Nothing was shortcutted. She camped. She put up tents, cooked outside, everything a scout would do to earn her Eagle. We are so happy for her, becoming our first,” Bryant said.

“I am excited for my future in this organization, for girls to be in the organization. I am excited to take this step. I am the first, but I don’t want to be the last,” Simpson added.

Simpson looks forward to being a role model for many young girls who will follow in her footsteps. Next year, ten to fifteen girls will become Eagle Scouts from our area.

