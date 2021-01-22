What’s Working: Shell Fairy to host shell hunt

PACE, Fla. (WKRG)– In tonight’s What’s Working, a woman in Northwest Florida is leading people on a shell hunt on Saturday, January 30th. People call her the “Shell Fairy.” Jane Driscoll loves the challenge of finding beautiful seashells in our local waters and she is sharing her love with others.

Driscoll educates people through her Facebook Live videos when she hunts for shells.

“To me, going shelling is like Halloween with all the free treats and an Easter egg hunt. I love the beauty of nature You never know what you are going to find,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll came up with the idea of having a shell hunt, after realizing how down many people have felt during the pandemic. She got her friends together and they started painting shells with different designs. She plans to hide them on January 30th on Navarre Beach inside the Navarre Beach Marine Park, to Langdon Beach inside Fort Pickens. The bright and colorful shells will not be in the waterline. They will be easier to find and accessible to everyone. Look for them in places like a Pavillion, near the bathrooms, a fence, or the boardwalk. Driscoll reminds everyone to stay out of the dunes.

“It’s wonderful when you go to the beach and find a whole shell, but how much nicer would it be to find one that was creatively-colored and left for you as a surprise? Who doesn’t need a little extra joy? It’s been a rough year.”

Driscoll asks that if you find a shell, please post it online with the hashtag #shellfairy or #peacelovesandyfeet. Also, please post the location of where you find it.