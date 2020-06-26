What’s Working: Restaurant gives back to first responders during pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a restaurant owner who fed first responders during the pandemic says it’s the least he can do. Larry Michelson is one of the owners of East Shore Cafe. Even though his revenue was down during the shut-down, he delivered meals to Daphne Police, Firefighters and EMTs.

“We are big supporters of first responders, and we realized they weren’t going to be able to come in. We thought ‘Why don’t we just deliver to them?'” Michelson said.

Michelson and his staff have delivered more than a thousand meals throughout the pandemic. Now, local businesses and families have gotten on board and are sponsoring the meals for $10 each. Each meal container has a message from the sponsor written on top. There are messages like, “Thank you for your service,” or “God Bless.”

Corp. Toby Pearce with Daphne Police says his department appreciates the kindness.

“Every one of these meals has an uplifting message, saying ‘Thank you, ‘We appreciate you.’ Blessings all the way around,” Pearce said.

Michelson says even though his restaurant has reopened he is continuing his twice-weekly deliveries to first responders.

“They take care of the community, and we want to do something for them,” Michelson said.