PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–In tonight’s What’s Working, planting the seeds of generosity. A local gardener is giving away free watermelon seedlings to people to encourage them to share the fruits of his labor. Barri Williams runs a non-profit organization called Seed Begats the Seed.

Williams grew ten thousand watermelon seedlings for his organization’s Watermelon Festival in Prichard this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic caused him to cancel the festival.

“In the festival, we were going to give away 10,000 watermelons, so we can still give away 10,000 watermelons,” William said.

Williams has set up a tent on Highway 45 in Prichard to give away seedlings to anyone who wants them. However, he doesn’t want them to plant the seeds and just keep the fruit for themselves. He wants them to share the watermelons with their neighbors. The hope is that this will encourage people to start a community garden.

“You are now going to have a neighbor doing something intentional to help their neighbor which takes to you a bible verse, ‘Love thy neighbor, love thyself,” Williams said.

Williams is also asking people who received a seedling to post pictures on his non-profit’s Facebook page, so that he can see the watermelons when they grow.

Williams says he is receiving so much joy from giving away the seedlings. He loves knowing that families are coming together to spend time outdoors and learn about plants.

“This is the best science experiment I have ever seen, because it teaches biology. It teaches where fruits and plants come from.”

Williams will be giving away thousands more seedlings this Monday from 11AM-1PM at 812 St. Stephens Road in Prichard. It’s across the street from Friendship Primitive Baptist Church. Just look for his tent.

For more information, you can send him an email at sbsinc1@yahoo.com.

You can also visit his website here.

