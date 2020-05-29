What’s Working: Planting the Seeds of Generosity

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a church in Fairhope wants you to stop by and smell, and even take some of their roses and other flowers and herbs. Jubilee United Methodist Church is on Highway 181 in Fairhope. What was once a garden that grew vegetables for a local food pantry has turned into a flower and herb garden.

“We thought the garden was dead, but low and behold God had another plan,” Master Gardener and church member Susie Wallace said.

Wallace and her team of volunteers started planting flowers and herbs, and now families stop by to take a walk and pick a bouquet for a loved one.

“These raised beds are for the community to cut. Hopefully, they will pick them for someone who needs happiness, someone who has been shut-in,” Wallace added.

“Right at the beginning of this pandemic, I knew we would need some beauty this summer. Flowers are a reminder there is beauty in the world,” church member, Mona Pineda said.

Pastor Dave Marnell says the garden has become a place of peace for individuals and families.

“It has become a sanctuary for some people. It’s a beautiful area. It’s nice to feel the breeze and watch life grow during these strang long days,” Marnell said.

The church also has a prayer path. People can pick up a “map,” and follow scriptures around the property.

Jubilee Shores United Methodist Church also rents out some of the raised beds for $25 to families who would like to grow vegetables.

