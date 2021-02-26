What’s Working: Pathway Church food giveaway a “blessing”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– In tonight’s what’s working, many families have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. One church has stepped in to help them put food on the table.

Pathway Church hosts food giveaways twice a week at its campuses on Moffett Road and Airport Blvd.

People drive up, and Pathway volunteers put food in their cars. It’s a touch-free process. The church helps hundreds of families per week. Pastor Chad Pesnall says many families have been affected by the pandemic, and the church just wanted to lighten their burden.

“There is no greater thing for us to do than for neighbors to help neighbors. We as Christians, to let our light shine. Any way we can be a blessing, we should let our light shine, to bring a smile, hope or box of groceries, we want to do that,” Pastor Pesnall said.

Pathway Church will continue the giveaways through the end of March. For more information, click here.