What’s Working: Not your mom and dad’s PE Class

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teacher in Mobile County is changing the way you think about PE class. Shelby Lynn teaches PE at Breitling Elementary. She wants PE to literally be Physical Education and not just a form of recess.

Lynn prepares lesson plans just like other teachers. She says students come to class with a variety of skills. Some have been on a baseball team. Others don’t know how to throw a ball. She tries to teach them fundamentals that many people take for granted like catching, throwing, kicking, etc. Her whole focus is to teach these skills in the form of games. Many of the kids have never heard of games like Striker Ball or even Four-Square.

“If we want the teachers to be out of the box in the classroom, I want to be out of the box in here,” Lynn said. “When I start a lesson, I give them a heads up. We are going to do this, move on to this, and progress to this end goal.”

The children love how she gets very involved with her lessons and isn’t afraid to jump in and play with the children.

“She is really strong, and she has enough energy to teach us these games,” student, Alyxea Hill said.

Lynn says she recognizes that many children are not getting exercise outside of PE, so she tries to teach children the importance of a healthy lifestyle as well.

