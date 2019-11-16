What’s Working: No sight? No problem, for USA Jags Marching Band member

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, an inspiring story of a student at the University of South Alabama. He doesn’t let his disability stop him from marching with the USA Jaguar Marching Band.

Liam White is blind. He became interested in marching band in high school. A couple of years ago, he set his sights on the USA Jags Marching band. He says the only difference you will notice between him and other band members is a hand on his shoulder helping guide him. Fellow student, Gabby Long, helps show him which way to go.

“She makes sure I don’t go out of line. It’s a lot of practice. Eventually, I learn just like everyone else where my body goes and how I need to move myself,” White said.

“He is amazing and has a good attitude. That is important too. He is always cracking jokes all the time,” Long adds.

USA Marching Band Director, Jason Rinehart, says they are happy to welcome Liam on board. He says Liam’s music is in Braille. He says Liam has put in the hard work to become an exceptional band member.

“I think it’s amazing, and it’s great for other students who don’t think they can be a part of something to be able to say, ‘I can do this,'” Rinehart said.

White and Gabby make a great partnership. They are an important part of the USA Jags Marching Band.

“You get to go out there and entertain people. It makes me happy that I can be something that people look up to,” White added.