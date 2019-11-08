What’s Working: New special needs playground thrilling children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at United Cerebral Palsy’s Preschool are enjoying their brand new playground. It was constructed this fall. What makes it special is that it is completely handicapped accessible. The slides have ramps and railings. The swings have larger comfortable seats. The merry-go-round has seats so that children don’t have to stand.

The playground also has sensory components for children with autism and developmental disabilities. There is sensory equipment such as bongos, musical scales, and other musical instruments that the children can enjoy.

Teacher Blair Croom says the children can access every single part of the playground with their walkers and wheelchairs. She said they “went nuts when the playground opened.”

“We have a few on walkers, and they can actually maneuver the slides. It’s easy for us to get up there and help them go down the slide. We can even go down with them if we need to,” Croom said.

UCP CEO, Glenn Harger, says it took eight years to raise the money for the playground. The playground cost $300,000. The organization is just shy of $20,000 of that goal, but they hope the community will continue to donate.

“It’s all about the kids,” Harger said, “This is a dream come true to have a playground where you see kids doing things they couldn’t do before.”

Harger says he wants to invite any other schools to use the playground if they would like for field trips.

