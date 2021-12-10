What’s Working: New midtown business pursues dream due to pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a midtown Mobile business owner is living her dream, after opening a new pet store a few months ago. She says the pandemic made her rearrange her priorities. She’s trying to help pet owners in Midtown Mobile, but she’s had some challenges along the way.

Rachel Aune opened Buddy’s Pet Stop in the old Mobile Popcorn building at 1710 Dauphin St. in September. Before that, she was a college student struggling with online learning during Covid. She decided to drop out of school and began making cat and dog treats. She started to realize that she wanted to fulfill her dream of being a business owner.

“I didn’t want to go back to school, but I want to do something more than dog or cat treats,” Aune said.

Aune decided to open a pet store in Midtown since there aren’t any pet stores in the area. She has a lot of unique items, such as treats straight from a farm. There are pigs’ ears, turkey wings, duck heads, chicken feet, among other things.

Customer John Jackson comes every day with his dog, Merida. He loves having such a pet store in such a convenient spot.

“I love supporting local businesses. That is a big thing for me since I work at the Haberdasher. I understand the things owners have to deal with on a daily basis,” Jackson said.

Aune said she has dealt with challenges, especially construction on Dauphin Street that has blocked her business since she opened. She said the city told her it would be done in September, but that has not been the case. She believes the construction ended this week, so she hopes her business will pick up.

“Deep down, I always wanted to open a business, and I knew it was going to be stressful. I look forward to the next few months when regular clients are buying dog food,” Aune said.

