What’s Working: New “Get Down” song highlights Mobile Mardi Gras

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

In tonight’s What’s Working, a brand new, fun way to celebrate Mardi Gras in Mobile. A Mobile native has returned to his roots and written a song that will get you out of your seat. It’s called, “Get Down.”

Jabel Hendrix grew up in Mobile and wanted Mobile to have its own Mardi Gras song. He comes by his musical talent naturally because he is cousins with the late guitar legend, Jimi Hendrix.

“Mobile needed to have its own signature song for Mardi Gras that can go all over the world.” Hendrix said. “It definitely celebrates the best of Mardi Gras…the marching bands, the get down, the parties, the whole culture of this city and the Port City.”

The lyrics to “Get Down” have a fun, catchy feel.

The chorus includes, “Everybody knows when I come to your town. Everybody knows it’s a get get down. Every body knows, when I come come around, everybody knows, it’s a hoe hoe down.”

E.J. Greig, Program Director at WBLX and WDLT/Cumulus Mobile says the song definitely has an appeal. He says they plan to play it on WBLX during the Mardi Gras season.

“It’s Mardi Gras all day every day. With him being related to Jimmi Hendrix, it’s an interesting Mardi Gras song,” Greig said.

Hendrix has issued a call for those on the Gulf Coast, to help him come up with a dance to go along with the song. He says it’s his dream to have people grooving to his music.

“I want to see smiling faces and joy. We are coming out of a pandemic, and people want to enjoy themselves and have a normal life again. I want to bring Mardi Gras back because we haven’t had the Mardi Gras we want with the pandemic,” Hendrix said.

Here is a link to hear the song in its entirety.

If you would like to follow Jabel Hendrix on social media, you can find him on Instagram here, or TikTok here.