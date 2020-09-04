What’s Working: New center a ‘godsend’ for local foster families

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a new non-profit agency is helping foster families take care of children in need in our community. The “Fostering Together Gulf Coast” resource center just opened its doors on Old Shell Road across from Dreamland. The center is a badly needed resource for families.

Fostering Together Gulf Coast became an official non-profit late last year. The organization is a one-stop-shop for foster families, providing clothing, baby items, counseling, and more.

“You don’t know what age child you are going to get, whether it’s going to be a boy or girl, and so having clothing, shoes, and equipment for all ages is impossible for someone to keep in their home,” said Executive Director, Rachel Webb.

Webb says foster families are taking on a challenging task and that they need support. The organization has set up what looks like a boutique for families to get supplies. Board member, Kim Richardson set up the clothing closet out of her home four years ago. She is proud to see how it’s grown.

“If something as simple as clothes, toys, shoes makes them happy and helps them and their families, then the look on their faces is all the reward we need,” Richardson said.

Foster mom, Justine Cunningham says the resource center will be a godsend for other families.

“To not have to worry about ‘What am I going to put on them? What am I going to feed them?’ To have resources given to them is a huge burden taken off,” Cuningham said.

Fostering Together Gulf Coast is looking for new or gently used baby items such as strollers, clothes, baby bags, and car seats. They are also looking for monetary donations and meal sponsorships. They provide a meal to a family on the first night a foster child comes home.

