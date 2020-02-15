What’s Working: National TV show features ‘shocking’ look at Alabama Village and the non-profit trying to help

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time, a national television show is featuring a location in the United States. The PBS show, “The Good Road” spent the last two and a half years filming in Prichard, specifically Alabama Village. “The Good Road” looks beyond the crime to find the good work being done in communities that face many challenges. The show will premiere this season in April with international locations such as Uganda, Myanmar, and one episode in Prichard.

Earl Bridges and Craig Martin host “The Good Road.”

“I have been all over the world, been to war zones I’ve been to Syria. When I rolled up in here, I was shocked,” Martin said.

During filming, Bridges and Martin say they heard gunshots almost daily. They also learned people they interviewed died of gun violence in the course of the filming.

“Surrounded by decay and poverty, it’s the most violent census track in Alabama. We were drawn to it, and you always know that you will find the brightest lights in the darkest corners,” Bridges said.

One of the bright spots in Alabama Village is The Light of the Village organization. Light of the Village provides after school and summer programs for underprivileged children. Founder, John Eads, says he was glad to have the crew spend so much time highlighting the children in his program.

“They have been here for a period of time. They are showing what the kids deal with every day. It’s awesome they could capture that with a spirit of compassion. Having them here has been a God thing,” Eads said.

“With the backdrop of things that seem scary, you find people who are doing good,” Bridges said.

“The Good Road” edition featuring Light of the Village will air April 20th on PBS. For more information on the show, click here.

Check your local listings for the correct time.

