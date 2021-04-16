What’s Working: Mobile woman’s business soars after national talk show appearance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a local woman’s small business has taken off, thanks to an appearance on a nationally syndicated talk show last month. Krystn Bohannon won the small business challenge on The Drew Barrymore Show on The CW earlier this year. She received a $10,000 prize. Ever since her big win, her company, Keller Works Naturals, has grown fast.

Bohannon started Keller Works nine years ago by accident. Her son, Elliot, suffered from severe eczema. She went to 14 different doctors and tried every medicine and treatment possible. She decided to make soap for him on the top of her stove. It was something that was moisturizing for his skin but also free of skin irritants and allergens. Her friends started asking questions about how she was curing her son.

“They asked what did you do and where did you get it,” Bohannon said.

Bohannon then created Elliot’s soap. She has since added Elliott’s salve and body butter, all safe for people with eczema. She says people have shared their testimonies of how the products have helped them and their children.

Bohannon won the Small Business Challenge on the Drew Barrymore Show, and now her business has really been booming.

“Immediately after the show aired, we got 10,000 worth of orders,” Bohannon said. She and her staff are now shipping orders all over the U.S. and even to places like Canada and Germany.

“Being on the show has changed everything for us. It was the push that we needed after Covid came through. It’s been a blessing, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here,” Bohannon said.

Keller Works Naturals products are available in Bohannon’s showroom at 3656 Government Blvd. just off Lakeside Drive. They’re also at Whole Foods Markets in Alabama, Virginia’s, and select Piggly Wiggly locations. For more information, click here.