What’s Working: Mobile woman distributing thousands of meals to homeless

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a decision on a whim has led to a Mobile woman to help the homeless. At the beginning of the quarantine, Mindi Waite Kelly was eating downtown with her husband. She noticed a greater number of homeless people in local parks. She purchased them a meal. She couldn’t get them off her heart and has fed them every weekend since.

Kelly has started a non-profit called, Haywood’s Hope, and she accepts donations to purchase meals and supplies for “blessing bags.” The name came from her father, who passed away late last year.

“These were the types things my parents did for us growing up, always doing for others,” Kelly said.

Kelly has handed out almost 4,000 blessing bags since March. She fills them with snacks and hygiene items. She says she has formed a relationship with some of the homeless men and women. A few even have her cell phone number. She says she received a joyful phone call the other day when one of the men got a job. She is happy to hopefully help these people know that someone loves them and that they can make a better life for themselves.

“We have a 12-year-old stepson and a 12-year-old nephew. They help me make bags. If they never learn anything from me, I hope they learn that its better to give than to receive. You never know when it could be you,” Kelly said.

Kelly has raised over $6,000 for Haywood’s Hope. She has poured every penny into the bags that she distributes every Saturday and Sunday.

If you would like to donate, you can so through her Venmo account: @Mindi-Kelly. You can also purchase items directly off her Amazon wish list.

If you would like to speak to Kelly, she has given WKRG permission to give out her cell phone. It’s 251-232-4762.

Here is a link to her Facebook fundraiser.

LATEST STORIES