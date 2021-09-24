What’s Working: Mobile podcaster using microphone to help children in the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a Mobile man is honoring his late mother by helping patients at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. He is collecting coloring books starting October 1st.

Malcolm is a local podcaster whose show about Marvel Comics called Fandoms Anonymous, has a lot of listeners. He even won “Best Podcast” in the local Nappie Awards. Now, he’s using his microphone to collect coloring books for kids.

His mother died back in 2008, and when she was sick, they used to do word puzzles together. He wants others to experience that joy too.

“A lot of times kids may not feel like playing with stuffed animals and action figures. They might want to sit in the book and doodle. I am collecting coloring books, activity books, sodoku, puzzle books, but just Crayola brand pens, pencils, and crayons,” Banks said.

Child Life Specialist Kim Thompson Yates says she appreciates what Malcolm is trying to do. She says they love to give out coloring books to the children at the hospital.

“He has found something that everyone will enjoy, that children can of all ages can enjoy. We couldn’t ever have too many coloring books.” Thompson says. “To see a child smile when you know they probably don’t feel like it is pretty special.”

Banks has partnered with over two dozen businesses, the City of Mobile, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile Fire-Rescue and put up boxes where you can drop off coloring books. He is collecting books from October 1st until Nov. 1st.

Here are specific drop-off locations below.

Thickums Boutique, Taco Mama – Old Shell Road, Pollman’s Bake Shop – Broad St. & Old Shell Road, MOD Pizza, House of Vibes, Wellness Lounge, Blendia by India LLC, Virginia’s Health Foods, Queen’s Nutrition, Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe, Chicken Salad Chick – Old Shell Road, Godfather’s Pizza – Moffett Road, City of Mobile – Government Plaza, City of Mobile Police Precincts, City of Mobile Fire Department, Z-Beautique, Bradley Jacobs State Farm, Make Me Fresh Barber/Salon, or Bellens Soap Company.