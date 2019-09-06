What’s Working: Mobile company rolls out popsicles at Bryant Denny Stadium this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, local popsicle company, Frios Gourmet Pops, is the official popsicle maker of the Crimson Tide, and that company is cranking out homemade popsicles here in Mobile, in the old Smith’s Bakery building off the I-65 Service Road.

Local entrepreneur, Cliff Kennedy, moved the company from Gadsden, Alabama to Mobile this summer. The company held it’s grand opening and made its first popsicles in Mobile in June.

“I am from Mobile, and I wanted this to be is a Mobile company. We have hung our flag. We are happy to have a Mobile company with a national presence. It’s a big deal,” Kennedy said.

Frios popsicles are being sold in almost two dozen states. Kennedy credits the company’s commitment to fresh ingredients. The company uses an array of fresh fruits in its pops.

“We don’t add any additives or preservatives. Our recipes are simple, with five or less ingredients, nothing more. If it’s Key Lime Pie, it tastes like Key Lime Pie. It’s very simple.”

Kennedy gave News 5 a tour of the kitchen. Sure enough, we saw tubs of fresh lemons and limes being zested by hand and squeezed for some of the favorite pops like Pink Lemonade. We also saw fresh Oreos being crushed for cookies and cream. Cookies and Cream is the number one seller! Once mixed, the pops are put into industrial freezers and can freeze in just fifteen minutes. We enjoyed seeing the popsicles on a small assembly line as employees sealed and boxed them for shipment.

Frios Gourmet Pops is all about innovation. The team is constantly coming up with new flavors. Pastry chef, Camille Sharpless, says she has the best job.

“It doesn’t feel like work. It’s a lot of fun to create things. It really doesn’t feel like work when you get to play around with new flavors.” Sharpless said.

She said look for pumpkin cheesecake this fall!

Kennedy is excited about Frios being the official popsicle of the Crimson Tide. He says there will be pops sold in the stadium as well as outside in the Walk of Champions. There isn’t an official “Crimson Tide” flavor yet, but that could still be in the works. He also says Alabama announcer, Eli Gold, will mention Frios on the air this weekend.

“We will be at the game this weekend. We will be taking my son. We want to see where Frios is and see how long the lines are,” Kennedy said.

By the end of the year, Frios will have made millions of popsicles in Mobile. The company has some exciting products in the test kitchen right now, and they can’t wait to bring customers more tasty treats from right here along the Gulf Coast.

For more information about Frios, visit https://friospops.com/.