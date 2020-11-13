What’s Working: Mobile boy becomes honorary Amazon driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of us admit we get excited when the Amazon truck arrives, but probably not as excited as an 11-year-old boy in Mobile. Nothing makes him happier than seeing an Amazon truck deliver a package. Christmas arrived early for 11-year-old Andrew Carpenter. It wasn’t Santa is on a sleigh. It was an Amazon driver pulling up at his house, just for him.

“They asked could they send a driver to the house so Andrew could have a special time with the driver and the van. We accepted their offer, and they showed up at our house, and it was amazing!” Andrew’s mom, Amy Carpenter, shared with WKRG.

Andrew decided to be an Amazon driver for Halloween. The Carpenters have friends who work at the local amazon distribution center. They arranged for the company to send Andrew a uniform and hat for his costume. That would have been, enough but the company took it a step further.

“Did they have the van with lots of balloons? (Andrew nods). Did they let you in the van? Did you work with the packages and the driver? Sit in the van? Drive the van? Got to beep the horn? I think he did it until the battery was dead,” Amy smiled.

Not only did Andrew get to sort packages inside the Amazon van, but also, each one was filled with presents for him. He can’t put down his toy Amazon van.

“The drivers, for them not to know Andrew, and do that for a little boy in Mobile, Ala. The kindness they showed was above and beyond,” Amy added.

This is an example of corporate America making a lifelong impact on one little boy in Mobile.

