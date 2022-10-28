MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, making a difference with your dollars. A new store in downtown Mobile has a unique mission. It’s called Do Goods Mercantile Co., and it’s located on St. Michael Street. All of the products in the store are meant to do some sort of good.

Owners Annie and Christopher Persinger opened their doors last week. They said Do Goods is like a general store with a variety of products. You will find jewelry, food, candles, purses, bags, socks, pet items, and other gifts. The gifts through, are all made by companies or individuals who are giving part of their proceeds to charity.

“We can choose how to spend our money, and where we shop. It’s tempting to go to the bigger companies that can ship quickly, it’s rewarding to find companies that are producing ethical working environments and paying a living wage. They are impacting the lives of their employees and then also often funding important ministries through the way they are doing business,” Annie Persinger said.

Persinger pointed out some candles, for example, that are made by the non-profit, Flourish, in Daphne. Flourish provides a mentorship program for teen girls. The girls make and sell the candles.

Shoppers like Lori Sharp found an interesting story behind the dog collar she purchased.

“I bought a dog collar made out of retired military uniforms. My brother was a marine for 20 years, and it’s a special item. You can scan the barcode on the back and see the identity of the person who wore the uniform,” Sharp said.

The Persingers hope you leave with a sense of satisfaction about where your money is going.

“At the end of the day, we are glad to know that when you shop you are making a difference,” Annie Persinger said.

Do Goods is located at 202 St. Michael Street in downtown Mobile.