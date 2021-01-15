What’s Working: Local student collecting ties for students in career prep program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, getting students ready to dress for success! A local high school junior has started a community service project called, “Tie-One-On-For-Success.”

Thomas Price is a member of Youth Leadership Mobile. He wanted to do something that would be impactful for his community project. His mother is a teacher in the Mobile County Public School System. She works in career-prep. He decided to collect new and gently used ties to go to students who are preparing for a job or scholarship interview.

“She sees how significant dress is, and how some kids don’t have that formal attire to go to interviews with. Just to request something like a tie could make or break that job or scholarship interview and change someone’s life,” Price said.

Price started collecting ties this week, and the response has been phenomenal. He’s already collected hundreds of ties. UMS-Wright School Counselor, Meridy Jones, says Price is always looking for ways to help the community.

‘Thomas has always had such a servant’s heart, and he was always looking for something outside the box. He came to me and said he wanted to do something small to help the community, and it’s gotten large,” Jones said.

Price will be collecting ties until the end of January. If you would like to donate one that is new or nearly new, you can drop it off at the guard shack at UMS-Wright, or at the Mobile United building downtown.