What’s Working: Local doctor issues warning to high school students about vaping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a local doctor is on a mission to educate people about vaping. His audience this week? High school students.

In a gym of over 900 students at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, a far cry from a small patient room, Dr. Adrian DiVittorio is talking about a subject that he wishes wasn’t such a problem right now: vaping. Dr. DiVittorio is a Pulmonologist with Diagnostic and Medical Center. He says his patients are getting younger, due to vaping.

“With vaping, the image is positive, or neutral. Kids think, ‘this is safe and will not harm me.’ We are seeing more deaths and lung-related illnesses. We are seeing a younger addicted victim,” DiVittorio said.

When speaking to the students, DiVittorio used an analogy of a piece of burnt toast.

“The lungs are like toast. You can’t unburn them. Once you have damaged your lungs, the likelihood of recovery is low,” he said.

Dr. DiVittorio also encouraged parents to constantly talk to their children about vaping. He said parents need to assume that their children are being exposed to the problem, instead of being naive.