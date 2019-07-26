What’s Working: Local bikers to participate in ride for 7 killed

In tonight’s What’s Working, the local motorcycle and military communities are coming together to remember those killed in one of the deadliest motorcycle crashes in history. It happened last month in New Hampshire, when seven Marines or Marine supporters were killed. Authorities say a truck pulled out in front of them, and all of them died on the highway. One New Hampshire State Trooper described the carnage as “The worst investigation they have ever been a part of.”

Here is a link to more information on the crash: https://www.wkrg.com/biker-dad/bikers-say-their-farewells-to-those-killed-in-fiery-crash/

The local biker community was shocked over news of these deaths saying the biker community has a bond, no matter where a rider lives. They have decided to come together to put on a benefit Poker Run called the “NH 7 Poker Run” this Sunday, July 28th. All the proceeds will go to the bikers’ families. It will start at Bob’s Diner downtown. Bob’s owner, Tony Sawyer, says bikers always come together to help one another.

“Bikers here are getting involved because they are veterans. We are all veterans of our beautiful country and we thought it was a great idea to put something together and give back,” Sawyer said.

Bob’s is often the site of community motorcycle rides.

“We want to pay homage to them and show support from lower Alabama,” Sawyer added.

Lisa Ost, the president of Riders for Riders, a local motorcycle safety organization, says she was happy to be involved.

“The bike community isn’t just in your little community. It’s an outreach of every single state, especially the military. We are big military, jarheads. legion riders. It happens that way and we just come together as a group to help everybody,” Ost said.

She said motorcycle rallies are also a way to remind people to be safe on the roads. She is big on educating drivers on how to watch for motorcyclists.

If you are interested in attending NH-7 Poker Run, here is a link with more information. They are hoping hundreds of riders will show up. It starts at Bob’s Sunday morning at 10AM (Registration is at 9AM) and ends at the Fairhope American Legion with good, music, and fellowship.