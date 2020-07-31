What’s Working: Local Bakery’s online cookie business soaring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a local bakery has seen an uptick in business since the pandemic started. They are seeing not just customers from our area but from all over the country who are ordering from their online cookie business.

Bake My Day is a small bakery with a bright blue awning on Old Shell Road in Mobile. It’s a favorite for locals to stop in for a warm cookie, a slice of homemade cake, or a hot lunch.

Pam Sims Roberts, or Mama, opened the bakery with her daughters nine years ago. The recipes used are Mama’s recipes that she baked for her family for years.

“There would be no Bake my Day without this lady right here,” daughter, Paula Bentley said.

Realizing how delicious their cookies were, the ladies decided to launch an online cookie business a couple years ago, and it’s taken off. It’s not unusual for them to ship out 200 dozen in one week when they get a major corporate order.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people are working from home. We have been fortunate. A lot of these companies are repeat costumers. They are coming to us to send a happy to their employees,” Liz Harbin said.

Harbin says they have shipped to every state at least more than once.

“We have so many customers from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania. They think about the South and they think about good food. We are sending our cookies all over the place,” Harbin adds.

Bake My Day has posted on their website about what precautions they have taken during COVID 19. Each cookie is individually wrapped.

