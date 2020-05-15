What’s Working: Local artist surprises community with art

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– In tonight’s What’s Working, a way to say artistically thank you to so many people doing good things in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Fairhope artist, Nancy Raia, refused to sit still, even though her art classes were canceled during the quarantine.



“When my whole schedule collapsed, I thought ‘What can I do? I am still an artist. I still want to create, and be a part of the community,'” Raid said.

Raia came up with a way to surprise people in the community who were trying to help others. She created “Whispers in the Wind.” These are hand-painted flags imprinted with inspirational quotes. Each one takes three days to complete because of the complex painting and drying process.

“I am doing this because this is who I am, part of my soul, and I like to be a cheerleader through the arts. If I can make someone feel applauded or rewarded, it makes me happy.”

Raia has made over 100 “Whispers,” and even mailed them to twelve states. She surprised Dianne Bernasconi with one. Bernasconi is a fashion design teacher who has made hundreds of masks for health care workers, and staff at Mobile Metro Jail. Bernasconi and her team have sewing machines on their front porch where they are hard at work.











“This is a community project because we are helping the community, and she is keeping our spirits up. She even has my signature lips on it which makes it more special because I can’t wait to kiss again,” Bernasconi said.

Raia also sent WKRG two “Whispers in the Wind” flags to thank us for our work informing the public about the coronavirus. News 5’s Devon Walsh thanked her for the sweet surprise, telling her it made her day.



“Oh, I am so happy! Your response is exactly why I keep doing it,” Raid said.

