What’s Working: Local animal groups hoping to raise funds through Betty White Challenge

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

In tonight’s What’s Working, you have probably seen the Betty White Challenge circulating on social media. It’s where people are being asked to donate $5 to their favorite animal charity in honor of White’s 100th birthday. White was a known animal advocate and was regularly photographed with pets by her side. The beloved actress passed away last week, but her love of animals is having an impact on local shelters across the country.

Janine Woods with the Mobile SPCA says they are hoping that people will donate $5 to the Mobile SPCA in White’s honor. She says $5 goes a long way when caring for their dogs. Each dog that comes in costs hundreds of dollars.

“We need that 5 dollars We hope 100 people, 1000 people will donate so we can keep on working. It is just $5, but that will buy food. That will buy dewormer, or help us get an animal fixed. Every 5 dollars helps.” Woods said.

The Santa Rosa County Florida Animal shelter is also hoping people will donate to them.

Director Dora Thomason says the shelter stays at capacity, and there is a never-ending cycle of dogs and cats needing homes.

“We would use all the donations from the Betty White challenge to use for our Partners for Pets Program, which helps to sponsor pets for spays or neuters, or treatment of animals with medical conditions,” Thomason said.

The Betty White Challenge was set up as a way to honor White on what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17th.

“I think she is laughing up in heaven and crying tears because of all the actions that are happening,” Thomason said.



If you would like to donate to the Mobile SPCA, click here.

If you would like to donate to Santa Rosa Animal Services, click here.