What’s Working: “Ladies in Blue” bring uniforms to local schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, some Mobile County school students are looking nice and polished for the new school year, thanks to a local nonprofit. The Assistance League of Mobile donated uniforms to three schools in Mobile County. Maryvale Elementary school has a clothing closet for students who are in need. There are pants, shirts, belts, socks, jackets and whatever else they may need. The Assistance League of Mobile has been working with Marydale elementary for the past 11 years bringing new clothes. That way, no student has to feel inferior or embarrassed by his or her wardrobe. Principal, Carla Lewis, appreciates the group’s generosity.

“Some of my parents are working hard, making sure their students are getting what they need. Some are just in need, and they can’t help the situation that they are in. We are thankful for The Assistance League. They are doing a great job of getting those uniforms,” Lewis said.

Susan McConnell is the President of the local Assistance League. She and other volunteers love seeing the students looking their best.

“It makes us feel like we are part of the school. When we come, they call us ‘the blue ladies,'” McConnell said.

“We feel we are doing a good thing for the community and makes us want to do more because of the impact we are having,” member, Bertha Boatman added.

The clothing closet is inside school counselor, Gwen McGrew Dale’s room. She says she has students come in every day who are in need.

“When our kids walk in, we want to make sure our students are on level ground, to make sure they have the appropriate clothing. With our clothing closet, all our kids have it,” McGrew-Dale said.

If you are interested in learning more about The Assistance League of Mobile, click here.